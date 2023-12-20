Karpowership Ghana spreads festive cheer with generous donation to Egyam Children's Home

The donation reflects Karpowership Ghana's commitment to making a meaningful impact

Source: Karpowership Ghana

In the true spirit of giving during this festive season, Karpowership Ghana has extended a helping hand to the Egyam Children's Home in Takoradi, making a heartwarming and generous donation. The initiative aims to bring joy and support to the children, setting a positive tone ahead of the Christmas season.

The diverse donation, comprising bags of rice, soft drinks, toiletries, detergents, canned tomato paste, cartons of milo, milk, sugar, packets of biscuits, and baby wipes, reflects Karpowership Ghana's commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.



During the presentation, Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communication Manager of Karpowership Ghana, expressed the company's dedication to giving back to society. "Christmas is a season of giving, sharing, and spreading happiness. We believe that our small gesture today will bring joy to each of you and contribute to meeting your food needs during this festive season," she shared.



Beyond the material donations, Sandra Amarquaye encouraged the children to be of good behavior during the festive period and also focus on their studies when school resumes.

The manager at the Egyam Children's Home, Rev. Sr. Mary Gladys Boakye, FST, graciously received the items on behalf of the children and expressed heartfelt thanks. "On behalf of the children, I say a very big thank you to you. I know this donation will put a smile on all the faces of our children as they will enjoy a memorable Christmas. May God bless and flourish your work," she stated.







This thoughtful gesture by Karpowership Ghana not only captures the festive spirit but also underscores the company's deep commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. As an annual activity, this charitable outreach reflects the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility, showcasing the power of corporate goodwill in enhancing the lives of those less fortunate.