Kasapreko builds ultra-modern polyclinic for people of Wassa Amenfi Central

The cost of the ultramodern polyclinic was given as GHS2 million

Ghanaian beverage manufacturer Kasapreko has constructed an ultra-modern polyclinic for the people of Wassa Amenfi Central in the Western Region.

Founded and headed by Dr Kwabena Adjei, Kasapreko also assisted the new health facility by donating a Nissan Frontier to facilitate the activities of the Municipal Health Directorate.



The cost of the ultramodern polyclinic was given as GH¢2 million in a statement released by Kasapreko.



The new health facility is to afford people of Bonuama access to quality healthcare delivery.



The construction of the facility commenced two years ago and forms part of Kasapreko's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in various communities around the country, the statement said.



The polyclinic is composed of three doctors' consulting rooms, an outpatient department (OPD), emergency ward, delivery suite, officers' hall, records department, national health insurance department and conference room, as well as an auxiliary nursing department.

The gesture was warmly received by the chiefs and people of Bonuama, who previously had to travel long distances to access quality healthcare.







Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okwamoah Skyrim, commended Kasapreko and Dr Adjei for augmenting government efforts at improving quality health care delivery in the community.



Mr Adjei, who also happens to be an indigene of the community, said his company was happy to contribute its quota to the health need of the people.



Meanwhile, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah reiterated that the health of a people is also their wealth, adding that government will continue to welcome and work with the private sector to improve the quality of health care delivery in the country.