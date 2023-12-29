Kasapreko joins hands with Ghana Police Service to ensure safety throughout festive season

File Photo

Source: Kasapreko Company Limited

As part of the ongoing celebrations for Christmas and the New Year, Kasapreko Company Limited, Ghana's foremost beverage manufacturer, has generously donated a range of refreshments to the Ghana Police Service in recognition of their invaluable efforts in upholding peace and security within the nation.

At a presentation ceremony held at the police headquarters, Mr. Richard Adjei, Managing Director of Kasapreko Company Limited, emphasized the company's commitment to expressing gratitude to the Ghana Police for their unwavering dedication to maintaining a peaceful environment conducive for businesses to thrive.



The donation, comprising 1000 packs of assorted soft drinks, Awake purified drinking water, and 20 cartons of assorted spirits, among other items, aims to serve as a token of appreciation to the Ghana Police for their indispensable service to the Ghanaian populace. Mr. Adjei reiterated, "We seek to honor and uplift the spirits of our nation's guardians during this festive season, recognizing their pivotal role in safeguarding our communities."



COP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, the Director General, Welfare, graciously accepted the donation on behalf of the Police Administration, expressing heartfelt appreciation to Kasapreko Company Limited for their thoughtful gesture. She highlighted the significance of such support in boosting the morale of officers, further enhancing their commitment to ensuring Ghana remains a peaceful and secure nation.



The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of the entire police administration, including the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, underscoring the collective acknowledgment of the critical partnership between the private sector and law enforcement in fostering a safe environment for all.

Kasapreko Company Limited remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the Ghana Police Service and reaffirms its dedication to corporate social responsibility by contributing to initiatives that enhance the well-being of those who serve and protect the nation.











