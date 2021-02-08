Kasoa: 60-year-old man arrested for allegedly sodomizing 14-year-old girl

The suspect is said to have given the victim GH¢5 after the act

A 60-year-old man, Job Kwansah Mbia, is currently in the custody of the Kasoa DOVSU for allegedly having anal intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Speaking with Atinka News’ Jackson Gaisie, the victim who lives with her parents in the same neighborhood as the suspect, claimed that he has had anal sex with her on countless occasions.



According to her, the act happens anytime she enters the suspect’s room to watch television.

She added that after every act, the suspect gives her GH¢5.



“Anytime I go to his room to watch TV, he has anal sex with me. It happens twice every day. He gives me GH¢5 after every act… I have difficulty passing stools after and even if I try, it's very painful," the 14-year-old told Atinka News’ Jackson Gaisie.