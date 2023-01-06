Kasoa GPRTU appeals for IGP intervention over constant attacks from landguards

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Interim leadership of the Kasoa Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene and ensure that justice is served in the recent attacks on them by some suspected land guards.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, some suspected landguards stormed the GPRTU lorry station at Kasoa in the Central region with clubs and weapons and vandalized the premises of the executives.



The incident resulted in some people sustaining various degrees of injury.



It however took the intervention of the Police to restore calm amid the arrest of some nine (9) persons.



Meanwhile, the suspects who were arrested, according to reports, have been released without being charged.



Addressing a section of the media at the Kasoa station, the Interim Chairman, Nana Arkoh Eshiro indicated that his outfit was utterly disappointed in the police handling of the case.

Recounting events, he disclosed that the immediate past Chairman of the GPRTU Kasoa branch, Alhaji Artey was interdicted after a petition was filed against him for mismanagement and embezzlement of Union funds.



Alhaji Artey was said to have been found guilty of the charges and was subsequently removed from office; a situation which called for the establishment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the affairs of the Union until the final determination of the case which he, Alhaji Artey, himself took to court.



Nana Arkoh Eshiro explained that Alhaji Artey who was uncomfortable with the decision to interdict him, took the matter to the Ofaakor Circuit Court for proper action to be taken but later resigned even though the Court has not pronounced judgment on the case.



“Therefore, a new Interim Management Committee was set up to oversee the affairs of the branch at the station for 3 months after he resigned from the Union as a member”, Nana Arkoh Eshiro said.



He enumerated that the suspected landgurds appeared at the station on Tuesday with weapons and other stuff and scattered the premises but were stopped by the Kasoa Police force and some were arrested for Court.

Meanwhile, Nana Arkoh Eshiro expressed disgust at the conduct of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command in handling the case.



To them, the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. David Senanu Eklu keeps “tossing” them and giving them excuses of why he isn’t processing the case for court.



“Anytime we go to the police station, he tells us he is yet to receive feedback from Divisional. This is too bad. We cannot withstand this that is why we are calling on the IGP to intervene,” he said.



Nana Arkoh Eshiro said the Union will advise itself should the police fail to ensure justice in this matter.



However, attempts to reach the police Regional Commander for comments proved futile as this reporter could not reach him on phone.