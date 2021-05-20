Kasoa Murder: Family unhappy about the slow pace of court proceedings

Two teenagers who murdered 10year old Ishmael Mensah in Kasoa

The family of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah who was killed by two teenagers for money rituals at Kasoa Lamptey in the Central Region has expressed unhappiness about the slow pace of the court proceedings.

They are also dissatisfied by the delay from the Attorney General’s office to provide advice on the matter after the police concluded their investigations.



The presiding judge of the Awutu Ofaakor Court on Wednesday May 19, 2021 was not in court and as a result, the case has been adjourned to next month



According to Mr. Samed Akalilu, the Spokesperson of the deceased’s family the AG’s office is understaffing, hence the delay.



“The last time we came we were told dockets [duplicate] were sent to the Attorney General’s office for advice. So, expectations from the family was that today they were going to get that advice and we will get to know when the real trial of this particular case will begin. Unfortunately, it appeared that the judge was not around so the case was not heard.”

“As of today, it appears from the police the advice from the Attorney General is not ready and so the case has been adjourned to the 2nd of June, by which time the advice from the Attorney General will be available”, he added.”



“We cannot be happy as a family that is looking for expeditiously trial; as a family that we are calling for finality of this case so that we can focus on our lives – obviously we cannot be happy”, he added.



Meanwhile Counsel for the accused persons, said the bail application for the two teenagers will be filed at the High Court in Accra and is optimistic the teenagers will be released in the next court sitting.