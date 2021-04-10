Kasoa Ritual Killing: Making money is not easy, don’t be deceived by any spiritualist – Lucifer

Social commentator Kwaku Peprah

Social commentator Kwaku Peprah known popularly as Quotation Master has emphatically stated that making money does not take a few months like most spiritualists make it seem.

According to him, it is high time people in the country especially the youth realized that, making money takes a lot of years and hard work not some months.



He told Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii Show, “If anyone tells you to come to him for riches within 3 months or less pls do not go to the person, I am telling you he or she is a liar and a fraud because, it doesn’t take months to make wealth”.



To him, he finds it amusing that children of today are in a rush to make money rather than take their studies seriously.



Citing an example he said, “Even the President of Ghana, do you know how long it took him to finally become president? It took him about 40 years and a boy as young as 17 years wants to make money in months?” he teased.

He mentioned that making money does not come by as easy as most people make it look, “so do not be deceived”.



He added that one thing most people are unaware of is that every spiritualist has their capability, “so if theirs is to protect, they cannot give you riches and this is what they won’t tell you. So if you go to them to make you rich they will just use you to their advantage because you’re ignorant so be vigilant” he shared.



He advised spiritualists who are into such acts to stop making people especially youth do their dirty work for them, “if you want blood, go out and find your own blood don’t involve the innocent ones”