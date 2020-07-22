General News

Kasoa Shooting: 'Allow Police to do their job' - Deputy Majority Chief Whip

First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Mathew Nyindam

First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Mathew Nyindam, says the Police should be left to do their job in the shooting incident involving Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Special Initiatives.

The Awutu Senya East MP admitted to firing warning shots at the Step to Christ polling center in the Awutu Senya East constituency during the ongoing registration exercise last Tuesday.



Justifying her actions, the lawmaker said, although she carried the gun to the polling center to protect herself, the warning shot was as a result of how threatened she felt her life was.



Reacting to the shooting incident on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Mathew Nyindam, said the Police should be left alone to conduct their investigations.



First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Mathew Nyindam asked the court of public opinion to stop prosecuting Hawa Koomson and allow the laws of the land take its course.

Asked what he makes of calls for Parliament to summon Hawa Koomson to the privileges committee of Parliament for the act, First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Mathew Nyindam, who disagreed with the position said it will be in the interest of the general public to allow the Police conduct its investigations.



“No one condones the act, it is condemnable and there are no two ways about that. She has admitted to firing warning shots citing that her life was in danger, but that is why the Police Service was instituted. If the Police service is there and they have the right to investigate such issues, why would someone say that just because she is a Member of Parliament, she should be summoned to the Privileges Committee?”, he quizzed.



Meanwhile, the National Peace Council has called on the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency to resign from her post as Deputy Minister for Special Development Initiatives.

