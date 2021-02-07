Kasoa based businessman granted GH¢200,000.00 bail on alleged fraud

File photo of a circuit court

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has granted a GH¢200,000.00 bail with two sureties to a 40-year-old businessman, who allegedly duped the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lucky Herbal Clinic in the sum of GH¢180,000.00.

The accused, Augustine Aquah Mensah, also known as Paa Kwesi, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretences contrary to section 131 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



The Court presided over by Justice Alexander Owurae, adjourned the case to March 3, 2021.



Chief Inspector Yaw Buadu, the Prosecutor, told the Court that Doctor Stephen Yeboah, who lives at Gomoa Oguaakrom, a community on the Winneba- Swedru road, was the complainant.



He said sometime in January 2016, the accused person introduced himself to Dr Yeboah, as a businessman and also a stepson of one Mr Ebo Aidoo, his friend based in Canada.



The accused appealed to the complainant to give him an amount of GHc180,000.00 to clear some assorted goods he had shipped from Canada to Ghana at the Tema Harbor.

The accused convinced the complainant to part with the money with an assurance that he would pay back or give part of the goods to defray the debt.



However, the accused went into hiding after he cleared the goods.



The Prosecutor said the complainant issued two separate cheques for GHc30,000.000 on October 2016 and GH¢150,000.00 in January 2017 to Aquah Mensah.



Several efforts made by the complainant to get in touch with the accused person to honour his promise failed.



On November 19, 2020, the matter was reported to the Police by the complainant and on January 1, 2021, the accused was arrested from his hideout.