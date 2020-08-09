Politics

Kasoa gunshot: I would've sprayed 'NDC thugs' like ants - Owusu Bempah supports Hawa Koomson

"I would have done worse if I were in the shoes of Hawa Koomson," Director of Communications for Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah has said.

The Awutu Senya East Constituency MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson courted controversy when she fired a warning shot at a voters' registration centre in Kasoa.



The Special Development Initiatives Minister said she only fired the gunshots because her life was threatened by some thugs alleged to be affiliated to the opposition NDC.



Reacting to this, Ernest Owusu Bempah in an interaction on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme said he would not have only fired a warning shot, but gunned them down like ants.



" . . what was the root cause of what happened in Kasoa . . . that the woman had pulled a gun? if it was me, I would have sprayed them like ants," he said.

Ernest Owusu Bempah recalled a time he was ambushed by the NDC and he fired a warning shot to defend himself.



" . . they shouldn't try me . . . what Hawa Koomson did if it was me, I would have done worse. . . I'm protecting myself; self-defence is everywhere," he added.



