Kasoa motor thief who died could have killed rider - MCE

The Awutu Senya East MCE, Stephen Kwame Quaye has reacted to the lynching of an alleged motor thief to death in the municipality.

He noted that the issue of motor theft in the municipality.



He said the constant attacks and stealing of motorbikes, have forced the riders to be vigilant.



The MCE explained the alleged motor thief who was lynched to death pepper-sprayed the rider before attacking him.

Mr Quaye said the riders who took the law into their own hands were infuriated hence their attack.



"If the alleged motor thief had a gun and shot the rider, he would have been dead by now. That is what I was told,” he added.



When asked his opinion about the instant justice against the alleged thief, he said: "the thief had stolen a bike before and so, he was not lucky the last time. I am not justifying the instant justice. That is debatable. He [thief] used pepper spray on the rider. He could have killed the rider. But he could not, and he was rather killed. The lawyers would explain this,” he stated.