Kasoa murder: I'm innocent, my late grandfather is my witness – Second Accused to Court

File photo

The 18-year-old teenager in the alleged Kasoa ritual murder case has told the High Court in Accra that, his grandfather whom he would have called as his witness is no more.

The accused had denied State Prosecutors' assertions that he planned together with a 15-year-old juvenile to seek spiritual powers to acquire wealth leading to them taking the life of Ishmael Mensah Abdella.



Before closing his Defense on Wednesday, February 14, a Valentine’s Day, the 18-year-old through his legal team informed Justice Lydia Osei Marfo and the seven-member jury panel that, he had no witnesses.



“We do not have anybody to call as a witness for A2 (18-year-old). A2 (18-year-old) told us that the person he would have called as a witness is his grandfather who is no more,” Lawrence Boampong, Counsel for the second accused.



The two teenagers have been charged for conspiracy and murder of the 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdella before the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



While the 15-year-old juvenile (1st Accused) has admitted the offense and stated that they “committed the crime together,” the young offender (2nd Accused) has denied the charges.



State Prosecutors led by Nana Adoma Osei, a Senior State Attorney had subjected him to cross-examination.

“I finally put it to you that it was you who agreed to act together with A1 (15-year-old) juvenile to kill Ishmael Mensah Abdella and you actually succeeded in killing him,” the State Prosecutor suggested to him.



In his response, the 18-year-old said, “I know nothing about what you are saying. And also I won’t have had that thought in my mind that myself and A1 committed that crime.”



EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah reports that the closure of the 2nd accused case means that, the trial by way of evidence is over.



The Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has since ordered the parties to file their final written submissions by March 14.



The Court will then fix a date for the lawyers to orally address the jury with their final submissions before the Court subsequently summed up the trial for the jury to return their verdict.