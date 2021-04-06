Kasoa murder: #StopMoneyRitualsOnTV tops Twitter trends

A photo of the #StopMoneyRitualsOn TV

Following news reports that two teenagers had killed their friend at Kasoa for rituals over the weekend, some Ghanaians have taken to micro-blogging site, Twitter to call for the seizure of money rituals programmes and advertisements aired on televisions and radios.

The tweeps have insisted that media houses need to regulate the contents they show on their platforms.



They reiterated that it's about time Ghanaians expressed discontentment over the decision by some radio stations and television stations to project activities of persons who claim to have the power to make people rich overnight.



"Gone are the days when you'll find educative and entertaining contents on almost every TV station in Ghana... These days if it's not Pastors deceiving people it's juju men running the show. It's high time we speak up for them to #StopMoneyRitualsOnTv," one of the tweeps said.



"Ritual activities shouldn't be performed on our televisions, No! shit is disgusting the television is not a shrine place, powerful ritualists will never sit on TV they are always found at the deepest side of the forest not televisions."



"Nana Agradaa kraaa de3 I don’t know what to tell am The government should ban such money ritual adverts on our TV stations #StopMoneyRitualsOnTv"

Adey watch nice movie for metro tv within seconds norr Dem komot the movie dey do money rituals advert aaaah I switched off the TV self tswwww. NICE MOVIE PAAA "AGONY OF CHRIST" #StopMoneyRitualsOnTv, another said.



The two teenagers appeared before the Ofaakor District Court Tuesday, April 6, 2021 for allegedly murdering Ishmael, an 11-year-old at Kasoa.



Ishmael was said to have been found dead in an uncompleted building over the weekend.



The two suspects are still in police custody as investigations proceed.



Meanwhile, families of the deceased have threatened to take the law into their hands if justice is not well served.

Ritual activities shouldn't❌be performed on our televisions, No! shit is disgusting????the television is not❌a shrine place, a powerful ritualists will never sit on Tv❌they are always found at the deepest side of the forest not❌televisions????✊???? #StopMoneyRitualsOnTv ❗ pic.twitter.com/E0cQjZHHtO — Ranky Sizeless★ (@rankysizeless) April 6, 2021

Adey watch nice movie for metro tv within seconds norr Dem komot the movie dey do money rituals advert aaaah I switched off the TV self tswwww???? NICE MOVIE PAAA "AGONY OF CHRIST"#StopMoneyRitualsOnTv pic.twitter.com/mfCtBqtHbB — Think Twice✌️ (@GiftOfGod_Album) April 6, 2021

It’s about time we #StopMoneyRitualsOnTv cos it’s really having negative impact on the young ones



Let’s all support this agenda — AYEDUASE PULISIC???????? (@quame_age) April 6, 2021

Nana Agradaa kraaa de3 I don’t know what to tell am The government should ban such money ritual adverts on our TV stations #StopMoneyRitualsOnTv — 1Beno S★rkCess ???????? (@BenopaOnyx1) April 6, 2021

Nana Agradaa get her own TV station, where 90% be money rituals and 10% be movies. Kwasea lie sie.???????????????????????? #StopMoneyRitualsOnTv — ADOFO ASA ™???????????? (@_adofoasa__) April 6, 2021

Let's all join and push for Money rituals to stop airing on our TVs #StopMoneyRitualsOnTv pic.twitter.com/SVarHfyqN0 — ANGEL TOPEDO ???? (@ThoughtPillow) April 6, 2021