Kasoa ritual killing: Poverty is the root cause - Bishop Salifu Amoako

The Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has attributed the rising spate of crime in the country to the high level of poverty the average citizen lives with.

Speaking to the media after his Easter Church Service on Sunday, Archbishop Amoako stated that the root cause of the recent ritual killing recorded at Kasoa in the Central Region can be traced to poverty and thus urged the leadership of the country to as much as possible work towards elevating the living standards of citizens.



“All these acts are as a result of lack of money. The poverty in Ghana here is too much. Those children maybe they want money to better the lives of their family and they have seen people doing it so they want to practice,” he stated.



The Bishop admonished leadership and appropriate authorities in the country to ensure proper regulation of the media space in order to check the activities of ritualists and money doublers who at the back of the Kasoa incident have been largely blamed for such a development.



According to Archbishop Elisha Amoako, the issue of ritualists and money doublers taking over the media space is a matter of failed regulation.



“This is not the first time this has happened; it happens all the time. As I said, everything rises and falls on leadership. We have leaders who issue license for these mallams and other people to perform such things on national TV. They give them the license; the license is coming from the same leaders. If they say we won’t allow such things on national TV, it would stop all those things,” he noted.



In the conviction of the church leader, there is no truth in money rituals or money doubling and thus urged national leadership to whiles working on improving the lives of citizens to also take actions in curbing the activities of fake ritualists within the media space.

“These are fake people, the world has come to that. So I believe that our leaders should put their foot forth and make sure that they stop all those things. If they act it will stop but if they don’t, they will go on to do what they are doing and the children will learn from them and start killing their parents and their friends. So the leaders should act and make sure that such people are not given license,” he added



Over the weekend an incident of ritual killing was recorded at Kasoa in the Central Region.



As reported by GhanaWeb, the incident involved two teenage boys aged 16 and 17 who allegedly murdered their 11-year-old friend for ritual purposes.



According to reports, the boys had been asked by a spiritualist to present human parts for money rituals.



