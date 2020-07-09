Politics

Keep NPP in power for long to ensure consistent development - Moses Anim to Ghanaians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu Constituency and Deputy Chief Whip, Moses Anim has said Ghanaians should make sure they keep the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power for a long time to ensure they transform the Ghanaian economy.

According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) deserves to be in office for twenty years to totally transform Ghana with good policies.



“The NPP needs to be in office for at least sixteen years to totally transform Ghana, for the past years the NDC has failed Ghanaians in terms of developing the Ghanaian economy that is why Ghanaians must not vote NDC into power again,” Moses Anim told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He said: “The people of Ghana are looking up to us to make the necessary arrangements that will give them the confidence to trust us with the mandate to serve them once again,” adding that “Ghanaians are looking to the NPP to restore hope and offer the kind of purposeful leadership that will speed up the development of our nation and the prosperity of every Ghanaian.”

Moses Anim said this is due to the good governance of the current Nana Akufo-Addo administration.



Ghanaians, he said, cannot afford to give the mandate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who, in his view, are not capable of managing the affairs of the nation.

