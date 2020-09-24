'Keep calm, Jean Mensa will fix voter roll anomalies' – Gabby to Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has asked the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, to calm down as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) will fix all the challenges associated with the provisional voter roll.

Mr Mahama cut short his campaign tour of the Bono region on Tuesday because of the "increasing reports of challenges with the voter register and the exhibition process" he got.



The exhibition exercise has been fraught with some anomalies such as duplication of names, missing names and similar serial numbers for different voters, which the former president and the NDC have expressed misgivings about.



But Mr Otchere-Darko said in a Facebook post that Mr Mahama needs to calm down because the EC, led by Jean Mensa, will fix the anomalies.



The Danquah Institute founder noted that the EC does not know which voter belongs to which party and can, therefore, not use the exhibition process to rig the election for any party as the NDC suspects.



“The exhibition of the electoral roll is very much part of the process to ensure that the votes of you and me count".

"We do not use our party cards to register for the EC to know who’s NPP or NDC".



"Keep calm, JM".



"Jean will fix it,” Mr Otchere-Darko’s post read.



Meanwhile, Mr Mahama, while addressing journalists on Thursday, 24 September 2020, about the party’s concerns with the credibility of the provisional register as it goes through the exhibition process, said he will not accept results of a flawed election.





He said: “We in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process”.



“Even now, we are committed to doing so".



“But, let me serve notice once again that we’ll not accept results of a flawed election”, Mr Mahama warned.



“We will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civic responsibility and allow the EC, whether by ill intent or sheer incompetence, to usurp the people’s mandate in the December 7 polls".



“The EC must take immediate steps to rectify and sanitise the register and re-exhibit it, to afford the voting public and all stakeholders, an opportunity to verify their particulars in the voter register before it is finalised”, he said.