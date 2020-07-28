General News

Keep children away from used PPEs - NCCE

File photo of face masks

Mr Seth Fiagorme, South Tongu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has asked parents and guardians to keep used face masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) away from their children in order not to endanger their lives.

He said although people who disposed of these PPEs may not have the coronavirus, it did not make it safe for children to play with them since there may be other hidden bacteria or viruses in the PPEs.



Mr Seth Fiagorme said this when he visited the Sokpoe branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Volta Region as part of NCCE’s monthly public awareness creation campaign on COVID-19 preventive measures and good environmental governance.



He said keeping the environment clean had become a collective responsibility, which starts with everyone.



"As a citizen let us know that it has been our responsibility to protect and safeguard the environment as stated in Article 41(k) of the 1992 Constitution," he said.

The South Tongu District Director of NCCE asked individuals to dispose of their used PPEs properly to protect lives and the environment.









