Keep soldiering on sir – Oppong Nkrumah celebrates Akufo-Addo at 77

Kojo And Nana Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 29 Mar 2021 Source: 3 News

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has wished his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a happy 77th birthday celebrations.

The president turned 77 on Monday, March 29.

In a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “#NanaAt77 Happy Bday Boss.

“What we learn at your feet daily is beyond what we could have been taught in any classroom.

“Keep soldiering on sir.”

