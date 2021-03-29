Keep soldiering on sir – Oppong Nkrumah celebrates Akufo-Addo at 77

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has wished his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a happy 77th birthday celebrations.

The president turned 77 on Monday, March 29.



In a tweet, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “#NanaAt77 Happy Bday Boss.



“What we learn at your feet daily is beyond what we could have been taught in any classroom.

“Keep soldiering on sir.”



