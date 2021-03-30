Keep the beaches closed - Gt. Accra minister orders MMDAs

The Greater Accra Coordinating Council says beaches should remain closed during Easter

As the country prepares for the Easter festivities, the Office of the Regional Co-ordinating Council of the Greater Accra region has issued orders to all MMDAs to work with other security organizations to ensure that the president’s directives in line with the coronavirus are adhered to, to the letter.

In a statement signed by the Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey, he has asked that the above institutions ensure that particularly for beaches from to Accra are still shut, in line with the president’s orders.



“All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) collaborate with their respective Police Commands and other security apparatus to ensure that all Beaches from Ada to the coastal boundary with the Central Region remain closed until further notice,” the statement said.



Also, the statement has directed that the police beef up security in all places to instil the protocols for the coronavirus while urging the MMDAs to punish persons who disobey the orders.

“MMDAs should also ensure that violators of these instructions are arrested, fined or prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others,” it added.



Read the full statement below:



