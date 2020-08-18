General News

Keep to the roadmap against political vigilantism – Professor Asante

Professor Emmanuel Asante

Professor Emmanuel Asante, Chairman, National Peace Council, has reminded stakeholders particularly, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to keep to the roadmap and Code of Conducts against political vigilantism.

He said adherence to the roadmap and code of ethics as agreed upon, would deepen the nation’s democracy and preserve the peace of the country before and after the general elections.



“The two parties, the NDC and NPP have declared publicly that vigilantism is inimical in Ghana’s democratic system and must be eradicated,” he said.



He said this at the Launch of 4th edition of Peace Ambassadors Ghana’s nationwide peace campaign under the theme:” Promoting National Peaceful Coexistence: the Role of the Youth” in Accra.



He said any person who took part in any vigilante activity, act as a member or subscribed to its membership had committed a crime according to the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 2019, (Act 999) and liable to a term of imprisonment not less than ten years and not more than fifteen years.



He said the culture of raining insults, hate speech on political figures and those who genuinely expressed their views concerning political issues should be discouraged to maintain the peace.

“All those fighting for peace should be encouraged that their labour shall not be in vain,” he said.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson, Office of the National Chief Imam, said the youth should resist attempts by political parties to use them as tools of violence.



He said political competition should not be reduced to violence, hostility and insults to intimidate but rather policy guided dialogues.



He said the youth should value their lives and know that no politician would put his or her child or relative in the frontline during a conflict or war.



Mr Affail Monney, President, Ghana Journalist Association, called on journalists to put the peace of the Nation first in their reportage and should never be selective.

He said the Media should apply all ethical conducts relating to elections to manage the temperatures of the times to ensure a peaceful election come December.



“Our concern is not who wins but the peace of the nation and at the end of the elections we should find a peaceful nation,” he said.



Mr Abukari Inbrana Awudu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peace Ambassadors, said the campaign was to empower women to sensitise and educate their communities and the nation to value the peace enjoyed and not trade it for violence.



He said the Ambassadors would educate the youth through campus campaigns and the public through all the 16 regions.



He said Peace Ambassadors Ghana, would also hold an Awards ceremony to honour persons who had contributed to preserve the peace in the Country and the global community.

