Kejetia Market Brouhaha: 'We'll resist every attempt to flood the market space with new traders' - KCMTU threatens

The coalition of trader associations that form the Kumasi City Market Traders (KCMTU) Union and other independent traders have indicated their resort to resist any attempt by whosoever is planning to admit new traders to occupy the Kumasi City Market space.

This warning, according to the aggrieved traders, goes to all stakeholders especially some of the Combined Kejetia Traders Association leadership who are known actors of such a move in the past.



They said the attempt by such actors to influence the board and management of the Kumasi City Market to believe the demand is from the traders is frivolous and concocted premised on parochial interest.



In a press statement signed by Michael Adu Gyamfi, the acting secretary of the KCMTU said, "Observation from the market space in recent times portrays the resurgence of hawkers and new traders following an applauded initiative by the market management to decongest the market space of such intruders.



"It is unassuming and intriguing that, despite unresolved numerous challenges confronting traders people who claim to champion the welfare of traders are rather hiding behind the stage and influencing what will worsen the plight of traders.



"By this notice, we are therefore entreating all traders to be circumspect and protect available spaces around their stores to avoid any takeover".



Also, the statement read that traders should take note that the proposed engagement as announced by the Combined Kejetia Traders Association leaders on Friday, September 22, 2023, is set to muddy the waters for such an agenda.

Whilst the aggrieved traders are urging the board and management not to bow to such pressure, they also entreat the accused trader leadership (Combined Kejetia Traders Association leaders) to come out and state their position on the issue if they are clean.



"We also entreat all legitimate traders who have spent so much in the market but continue to lose their capital to be on the lookout for any new trader brought into the market for repatriation"



"Another reason which has to do with revenue generation as suggested by proponents of this move can only be described as a lazy approach and a recipe for corruption", the statement said.



They have therefore threatened to resist any such attempt to congest the market with new traders.



According to them, their actions are dubious moves to extort monies from individuals under the guise of revenue mobilization.