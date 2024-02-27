Kejetia Market: Traders yet to receive their electricity meters despite payment

File photo

Traders at the Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have said they are yet to receive their electricity meters despite making payments some months ago.

The traders, who have for years been calling for the provision of separate meters stated that they paid an amount of money to managers of the facility but have not received their meters.



Speaking to OTEC news reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, February 22, 2024, the president of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, said: "After a series of meetings with the management of the facility, Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURC), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other stakeholders, it was agreed that, traders who want single phase meters will pay GH¢2,895 while three phase meter was pegged at GH¢3,900.



“When we raised concerns about the price, we were told the amount would cover both the meter and the installation cost, that notwithstanding, some of our members paid the money but are yet to get the meters," he said.

He noted that traders at the market have expressed their displeasure with management of the facility describing their attitude as lackadaisical in resolving the issue.



He said he was compelled to contact the facility's management and they assured them the installation exercise would commence in the first week of March 2024.