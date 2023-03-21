1
Kejetia Market fire was caused by shop owner cooking in her shop

Bawumia At Kejetia Market Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Vice president of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that the Kumasi Kejetia Market fire was caused by human error.

According to him, the fire occurred when one of the traders attempted to cook food in one of the shops on a gas cooker.

He disclosed this on Monday March 20, 2021 when he visited the facility to get first hand information about the inferno.

Dr. Bawumia led a delegation including Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Fred Oware among others to sympathize with the traders.

Addressing the traders, the Vice President assured the traders of government support to enable them start their busy again.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, however, said the market which was initially closed to public for one week after the fire incident will be opened for trading activities beginning Tuesday 21st March 2023.

He called on all stakeholders to remain calm and wait for government’s support.

A delegation from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by General secertary of the party also donated GHc100, 000 to the victims.

Nana Kwasi Prempeh who spoke on behalf of Kejetia traders commended the Vice President for his intervention on the closure of the market.

