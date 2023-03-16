Kejetia Market inferno: GNFS locates exact shop where the fire started

Kejetia market fire outbreak

The shop that started the new Kejetia Market inferno has been identified, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNSF).

The shop that deals in flammable and combustible materials like turpentine is said to be located at the extension wing of the first floor of the market.



The PRO of the Ashanti Regional Command of the GNFS, DOIII Peter Addai told Otec FM’s morning show ‘Dwabrem’ said the exact cause is yet to be known.



He told the host Captain Koda that there is a suspected use of gas cylinder that started the inferno that gutted 33 shops on the floor that accommodates 250 shops.



“The GNFS has located exactly the shop where the fire started. The shop deals with flammable materials like turpentine, adhesives among others, but we are yet to establish its cause,” Peter Addai said.

“Though it is yet to be confirmed, there is a suspected use of a gas cylinder that started the fire which spread to other shops that deals with cosmetics products” he added.



Fire gutted the new Kumasi Kejetia Market; known as Kejetia Dubai, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, around 4:40pm, and several thousands of Ghana cedis is estimated to be lost.



It took the GNFS more than three hours to douse the fire.



