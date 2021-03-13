Kejetia Phase II: KMA allays fears of traders

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi

Management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has allayed fears of affected traders who will be relocated to make way for the redevelopment of the Kejetia Market Phase II, assuring them that they will not lose their shops when the project is completed.

KMA Chief Executive Osei Assibey Antwi, speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show, assured the traders that every single one of them who “will be relocated from Kejetia to other satellite markets will receive their shops and return to Kejetia when the second phase is completed”.



Mr. Assibey Antwi further explained that “we have a chunk of the traders who involved their lawyers during the validation to relocate them so there’s no way any shop or shed owner will forfeit their rightful shops”.



This assurance comes ahead of a planned demolition, on Monday, March 15, to create space to speed up the redevelopment project.

Prior to and even during the validation process, there have been several concerns from some traders and other stakeholders over the possibility of them losing their shops upon completion of the project just as in the construction of the first phase, as some alluded to.



The Kumasi Mayor, however, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that claims of selling the Phase 2 shops to different people leaving the actual owners to their fate are untrue.



He further assured Kumasi residents, especially the affected traders, to align with the relocation roadmap to ensure that the project which has already delayed for almost two years is completed.