Kejetia fireboutbreak caused a total blackout at Morocco, Ashtown for hours

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

The fire outbreak that occurred at the New Kejetia in Kumasi affected some key areas like Morocco, a popular area where shoe sellers are known to ply their businesses, Ashtown and other parts of Kejetia.



Despite heavy security at the fire scene, the "dumsor' created some level of fear and panic as by-passers kept on reminding others to be wary of their items since thieves were around.



Some Ashtown residents who spoke to GhanaWeb wondered how they were affected by the fire outbreak that was far from them.



An investigation by GhanaWeb showed that the blackout lasted for about two hours before it was restored.



Meanwhile the Kejetia Market in Kumasi has been shut temporarily for an assessment of the extent of damage caused to the facility in Wednesday’s fire.

The first and second floors of the market went in flames late Wednesday, destroying some shops.



The National Disaster Management Organization says there is no record yet of injuries and casualties.











