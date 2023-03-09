Kejetia market floods again after rains, victims cry to govt for help

The rainfall lasted for two hours

A heavy downpour on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, has left the Kejetia Market in the Kumasi Metropolis flooded.

It destroyed goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



Speaking to Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah on Thursday, 9 March 2023, the traders, who were affected by the floods, expressed disappointment that despite the continuous flooding of the market, nothing had been done about the situation.



They appealed to the government and the authorities at the market to come to their aid.



“If you had come here earlier, you would not have found a place to step. My wares have all been destroyed. So we are appealing to the authorities to come to our aid, help us” a male shop owner at the market said.

A female trader stated: “By the time we got here all our things were drenched. Everything is destroyed so we appeal to the KMA, if they have to desilt the drains, they should do so, they should help us.”



The chairman of the Concerned Kejetia Traders Association, Mr Frank Antwi, advised shopowners at the market to keep their wares on high tables and not on the floor to prevent the floods from destroying them.



Mr. Antwi further pleaded with the KMA Mayor to distill the drains as there is lots of waste.



The chairman also revealed the association had sued the management of the market for damages caused to the property of their members by floods in previous times.



He, however, noted that they were awaiting the court's decision.