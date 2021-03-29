Kejetia traders threaten naked demonstration

A section of Kejetia market traders

Some petty traders at Kejetia have threatened a naked demonstration against the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The traders have accused the KMA of shortchanging them.



According to the traders, they were relocated to space at Kumasi racecourse following the phase two project of the Kejetia market.



They explained that they agreed to move. However, the sheds they erected were pulled down following disagreements over the land space.



It was later discovered that space was closer to a river hence they were asked to move out.



After their sheds were destroyed, the over 300 traders said they discovered the spaces have been handed over to some other traders. This they noted was unfair and a cheat.

They have therefore asked the KMA to address the issue or face their wrath.



Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Malik Anokye reporting the incident noted that the women say they will hold a naked demonstration against the KMA because they have been cheated.



President Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May last year cut the sod for the commencement of phase two of the redevelopment project and the provision of associated infrastructure.



The €248 million project is being financed by Deutsche Bank of Germany, with export credit guarantee from the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF).