Kekeli Muslim Community congratulates Muslims on celebration of Eid al-Adha

The leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community wishes to congratulate Muslims all around the world for the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

Celebration of the Eid al-Adha or 'Festival of Sacrifice' is in commemoration of the sacrifice the Great-Grandfather of all Nations (Prophet Abraham PBUH) offered to Allah (God almighty) through the act of slaughtering his firstborn Ishmael in fulfillment of God's command which God replaced with a ram.



The Festival of Sacrifice reinforces the connection viceregents have with the Almighty by responding to the call to sacrifice animals either camel, goat, ram, or cow.



We use this press release to caution our Muslim brothers and sisters who will be slaughtering to be mindful of the outbreak of the Anthrax disease attacking the animals in some parts of Ghana. We further appeal that all the symptoms that the veterinary experts have spelt be taken serious as Islam is about saving lives.



We further appeal to those successfully slaughtering healthy animals to adhere to the sharing of the meat.



Our activities during the festival and beyond should be in line with Islamic teachings as the laws of Ghana so as to get the blessings in it and also not find ourselves on the wrong side of the law respectively.



We wish to use this medium to call on all religious bodies in the country to ensure that LGBTQ+ advocators do not succeed in brainwashing the humanity of the coming generation with their satanic ideologies.

With regard to the ongoing by-election at the Assin North constituency, we are appealing to all parties to allow peace to prevail. This by-election is not the time to test how we can fight the 2024 general elections but rather be seen as a process in strengthening our democratic processes.



Our heart is with those who have embarked on the pilgrim to Mecca, we pray that accept their supplications, sacrifice and return them to their respective countries safely.



We finally use this medium to pray for a peaceful bye-election currently going on in the Assin North constituency.



We pray for the President, Ministers of state, Chiefs, Imams, and opinion leaders for Allah's wisdom and favour.



Eid Mubarak