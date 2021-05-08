Kelliot Royal Motors threaten to impound ‘Freddie Blay campaign’ buses

National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay

Kelliot Royal Motors Limited, a company registered under the laws of Ghana has served notice that it will not hesitate to impound some 100 Toyota Hiace vehicles imported into the country to support the campaign of the National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Freddie Blay during the party’s last delegates congress.

Mr. Freddie Blay, prior to the elections promised to gift each one of the 275 constituencies a bus.



In July 2018, one hundred (100) of the buses arrived at the Tema port amidst controversies, a situation that hindered the distribution of the buses to the constituencies.



Following the arrival of the buses, Kelliot Royal Motors dragged the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) to court for failing to release the vehicles to them.



Kelliot Royal Motors claimed that it had secured a loan facility in excess of $3million to procure the buses for onward sale to the NPP.



According to the writ, the terms of agreement required that Kelliot Royal Motors will apply the loan facility to purchase the 100 Toyota Hiace vehicles for onward sale to the NPP as part importation for a total of $11,412,500 as a contract sum for the 275 buses.

But in a press statement issued by the company on Thursday and signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Azawodi, the company said the Universal Merchant Bank eventually released the buses to UP Travel Services Limited, a company believed to belong to Mr. Freddie Blay without their approval.



The buses according to Kelliot Royal Motors, as contained in an earlier letter by the company’s lawyers to the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, have since been delivered to the Inter City STC Ltd. for operations on behalf of Mr. Blay “without accounting for the proceeds of the business to Kelliot Royal Motors.”



According to the statement, the company is urging Mr. Blay to return the 100 vehicles to the company or pay an amount of $5.2 million Dollars to avoid any further actions from them.



“The Chief Executive Officer of Kelliot Royal Motors Limited and the entire company are hereby demanding from Mr. Freddie Blay to as a matter of urgency act accordingly to a letter from our lawyers or face tough actions from us. Our lawyers Akufo Addo, Prempeh and co have ordered Mr. Freddie Blay to return the 100 vehicles belonging to us or pay an amount of $5.2 million Dollars,” the statement read.



“This is therefore the last time we are requesting from Mr. Freddie Blay to do the needful and we shall not hesitate to go ahead and impound the vehicles should he fail to comply,” the statement added.