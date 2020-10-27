Kelvin Taylor mocks ruling against him by Accra High Court

Kevin Taylor is a controversial social media commentator

Controversial social media commentator, Kelvin Taylor, has mocked a court ruling that has ordered him to pay a huge sum of money for defaming Gabby Asare Octchere-Darko.

The court (Commercial Court 10), presided over by Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, awarded damages of GH¢1 million against Mr Taylor for defamatory statements he made against Mr Darko, Senior Partner of Accra-based corporate law firm, Africa Legal Associates (ALA).



Kevin Taylor has been consistent in criticising Mr Otchere-Darko, a cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo and a ranking member of the governing New Patriotic Party.



In one of his numerous social media broadcasts from the United States, where he is based, Kevin Taylor accused Gabby Otchere-Darko of being a beneficiary of the PDS transaction, which was incidentally abrogated.



After several months, the Court on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, gave judgment in favour of Gabby Otchere-Darko, ruling that Kevin Taylor had, without any basis, made very serious defamatory comments against Gabby Otchere-Darko in the PDS matter.

But taking to Facebook, Mr Taylor suggests that the ruling in Accra will come to nought, mocking Mr Darko for sending the Writ of Summons via DHL, a global courier service.



He said Mr Otchere-Darko has wasted his money on legal fees.



“Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko I never knew DHL is a bailiff department of Ghana courts. The lawyer chop your money kwa…” he wrote.



