Kempes, others honored by Tema Traditional Council

The former Mayor of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Kempes Ofosuware together with other personalities have been honored at the Inter Clan Soccer Competition to usher in the Tema Newtown Homowo Festival.

The people of Tema Newtown on July 22 commenced their well-patronized Inter Clan Soccer Competition ahead of the annual Homowo festival.



The competition which started some fifteen years ago attracts all the 22 clan houses and fosters some sort of unity among them.



The organizers in collaboration with the Tema Traditional Council decided to honour some distinguished personalities through whose sterling efforts the competition has grown to its billing.

They are Hon. Robert Kempes Ofosuware, the former Mayor of Tema who is currently the Tema East constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Hon. Nii Kwatei Daniel Titus Glover, the former deputy Minister of Transport, Hon. Samuel Evans Ashong Narh, former Member of Parliament for Tema East and Nii Armah Sompuno popularly referred to as Nii Shipii.



At the climax of the two-week competition, citations will be presented to the above personalities for the diverse roles they played in the growth of the competition.