Ken Agyapong, Abronye lead Ralph’s campaign to unseat Asenso-Boakye

Kennedy Agyapong and Abronye are leading a campaign for Ralph to unseat Asenso-Boakye

The race for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bantama Constituency is promising to be a real showdown between incumbent Member of Parliament Francis Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Kwame Agyapong.

Speaking at a ceremony for the opening of a library constructed by the MP in the constituency earlier this week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo praised his former deputy Chief of Staff while asking electorates in Bantama to maintain him in the party’s upcoming primaries and general election.



“It will hurt me so much if the people of Bantama throw him away. Give him the opportunity to represent you again and he will come and continue the good job he has been doing,” he urged.



In response to the president’s endorsement of his contender, Ralph Agyapong has revealed that he is also enjoying the support of several bigwigs in the party including that of his brother, Kennedy Agyapong – MP for Assin Central and former NPP flagbearer hopeful.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM Kumasi, Ralph further disclosed that he had support of some regional chairmen including Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye of the Bono Region and Kwabena Owusu Sekyere of the Ahafo Region.



“He supports me more than 1,001%. He repeated this two days ago. I was sitting with him in the room and he said ‘Bantama, even if they like I will come and live there and do the work,” he stated.

According to Ralph the president’s endorsement of Asenso-Boakye has opened the floodgates for his camp to go all out in the campaign.



“Has the president not come to do some of the work and gone? So it will be nice going forward, when he comes then Ken also comes, and then the two of us will also be facing off.



“Do you know those who want to come for me? Abronye is currently lurking at Asokwa. He says I should open up for him and I told him chairman relax. Bantama will be exciting, so keep your eyes on Bantama. People are lacing their boots, Ahafo Chairman Sekyere has laced his boots and is stomping his feet,” he added.



Ralp Agyapong was integral to the flagbearer campaign of Kennedy Agyapong who lost to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP presidential candidate race.



According to Ralph, he has the full support of his brother to beat Asenso-Boakye in the NPP primaries set to take place in early 2024.

He believes that under the leadership of Asenso-Boakye, the Bantama Constituency has been deprived of development while party executives and delegates are being oppressed.



