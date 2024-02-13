Ken Agyapong, Sly Tetteh reconcile after near brawl in parliament

Kennedy Agyapong (L) Sylvester Tetteh (M), Alexander Afenyo-Markin (R)

The Members of Parliament for Assin Central and Bortianor-Nglashie-Amanfrom, Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh, have settled their differences after a near brawl in parliament on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The two MPs on the majority side of parliament were involved in a heated argument in the early hours of the day while in the Chamber.



Barely three hours later, a video shared on X by 3news captures the two MPs sitting with the Deputy Majority leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, and having a good laugh.



It appears the two have settled their differences and are ready to continue the day's work.



Afenyo-Markin, also in the video, was teasing Sylvester Tetteh for attempting to fight Kennedy Agyapong.



It is unclear what led to the earlier altercation. However, the viral video on social media shows Kennedy Agyapong expressing his displeasure about something with Sylvester Tetteh standing close to him.



The Assin Central MP then turned to face Sly Tetteh and started pointing his index finger at him (Sylvester), fuming angrily as he spoke to him.

The Ngleshie-Amanfrom MP then started to walk away, but it appears a comment he made infuriated Agyapong the more.



Kennedy Agyapong could be heard saying, "Foolish boy".





Ken Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh make up following the near brawl in Parliament after Afenyo Markin mediates#3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/tGBCOEaWUJ — #3NewsGH (@3NewsGH) February 13, 2024

NW/DO