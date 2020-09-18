General News

Ken Agyapong asks Supreme Court to halt contempt case against him

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has petitioned the Supreme Court to halt a contempt proceeding initiated by the Accra High Court against him.

Kennedy Agyapong who was expected to appear before the Accra High Court on Monday to justify why he should not be punished for defaming a judge.



Agyapong’s lawyer stated that his client was not personally served with the initial writ of summons which was issued on September 9, 2020.



In a new twist of events, lawyers of Kennedy Agyapong have filed a judicial review application to the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the Accra High Court from hearing the contempt case brought against him.



The MP, amongst other things also wants the Supreme Court to reject as invalid, the order of summons for him to appear before the High Court.



In an affidavit, Kennedy Agyapong insisted that the court (Land Court 12) which summoned him has no jurisdiction over the case because his comments were against a different judge in a different case pending before Labour Court 2.

He said, he has since apologized to the judge in question and for his unruly behaviour, according to a report filed by Graphic Online.



Parts of his affidavit reads; “The words uttered which I deem uncomplimentary and I have since apologized were not directed at the Court, presided over by his Lordship Amos Wuntah Wuni, the Court is not seized with jurisdiction to order the applicant to appear and to answer why he should not be severely punished for contempt of court.”



Kennedy Agyapong was hauled before the law after he hurled some expletives at a judge who had granted an injunction against him over some land dispute. He accused the judge of being corrupt and promised to “face him.”



“You are a stupid judge. I will face you. I am not Anas to take bribe from you. I will deal with you,” he said on Net2 TV.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.