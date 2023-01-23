Ken Agyapong donates GH¢50,000 to Owusu Bempah's church

NPP presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, visited the church of Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, Glorious Word Power Ministry International, on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

While addressing Owusu Bempah's church, Ken Agyapong said that his visit to the church was after several invitations from their founder, Rev. Owusu Bempah.



He said that contrary to assertions by some pastors, whom he exposed as fake prophets, that he is an antichrist, he is a Christian.



Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, went on to preach about fake prophets in Ghana and called Owusu Bempah a true prophet of God.



He then went on to announce his presidential ambition to the congregation, where he likened himself to David in the Bible, who will against all odds defeat the Goliaths in the NPP flagbearership race.



“I’m sure you have heard that I will be contesting (in the NPP flagbearship race). I’m going to contest. And in this contest, looking at the people I will be contesting with, you realise that I am the underdog.

“Out of the strong sons of Jesse, Samuel (the prophet) said David was the one who was going to be the King of Israel … pray for me, No matter the situation we are in today, Ken Agyapong as president will make a difference.



“This is the House of God; I am not here for politics. God bless you all, and I am giving this GH¢50,000 to the church,” he said in Twi.



Watch Ken Agyapong’s remarks and donation in the video below:







IB/BOG