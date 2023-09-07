Ken Agyapong is not withdrawing from NPP race - Official

Kennedy Agyapong wants to become NPP flagbearer

The Ken Agyapong 2024 team has issued a statement to shoot down claims and rumours that their candidate, Kennedy Agyapong, intends to also withdraw from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race.

The statement, dated September 7, 2023, said that no such thing is going to happen and that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central is still on track with his desire to lead the party.



The rumours, the statement added, are coming about as a result of the withdrawal of one of the leading contenders in the race and a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, from the crucial contest.



“Our attention has been drawn to a rumor making the rounds particularly on social media that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong will soon be announcing his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) Presidential primaries scheduled for November 4 this year. The rumor comes in the wake of the withdrawal of Honorable John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the race on Monday.



“We wish to state unequivocally that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong is committed to staying in the race, and at no point has he contemplated withdrawing from the contest,” the statement said.



The Ken Agyapong 2024 statement further called on all supporters of the MP to continue working towards the campaign and ensure their victory.



Referencing the use of the word ‘showdown’ by Kennedy Agyapong on Saturday, August 26, 2023, when the party held its Super Delegates Conference, the statement called on its supporters to stay put.

“We wish to assure all our teeming supporters that the Ken Ohene Agyapong campaign team is putting in place all the necessary strategies to ensure a ‘Showdown’ come November 4,” it added.



The statement concluded with a call on all to disregard the rumours.



“We therefore call on the general public especially our teeming supporters and cherished delegates of the NPP to disregard the rumor and treat with utmost contempt any news or message that purports the withdrawal of Ken from the race,” it said.



AE/AW