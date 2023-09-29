Ken Agyapong is talking the same way Akufo-Addo did before becoming president - Osei Akoto

Henry Akoto believes Ken Agyapong is talking like Akufo-Addo

The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oforikrom constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has described the campaign strategy of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, as one akin to that of the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a tweet, Henry Osei Akoto said that the MP, who is vying to become the flagbearer of the NPP and possibly, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 general elections, is going about his campaign like the president did before he won his first election.



“The way Kennedy Agyapong is talking is the same way Akufo-Addo spoke before becoming president.



“They are the same,” he wrote.



The NPP will elect a new flagbearer in November 2023, but news of the party have taken a big twist recently after one of the leading members in the race, Alan Kyerematen, withdraw from the race, and later announced his resignation from the party.



The former Minister of Trade and Industry also announced his intention to run as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.





The way Kennedy Agyapong is talking is the same way Akufo-Addo spoke before becoming president.



They are the same. — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) September 27, 2023

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







Watch Martin Kpebu defend calls for a constitutional review in Ghana on Legal Agenda below:







AE/OGB