Ken Agyapong justified to call you ‘a blackmailer, corrupt, evil’ - Judge tells Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The presiding judge in a GHC25 million defamation case brought against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has ruled that the descriptions used against the complainant, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, are justified.

The judge, Justice Eric Baah, ruled that the descriptions that were used by the MP, Kennedy Agyapong, against the undercover investigative journalist truly reflect the kind of work he does.



In a report by asaaseradio.com, the judge, who dismissed the suit brought by Anas, explained that what the journalist practices as investigative journalism is rather ‘investigative terrorism.’



By this, he ruled that it was justified for Kennedy Agyapong to describe his tactics as corrupt.



Justice Eric Baah stress that the MP was justified to refer to Anas as “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil.”

Dismissing the case, the judge said, “I find claims by the plaintiff (Anas Aremeyaw Anas) meritless and they are hereby dismissed,” the report added.



Background



Sometime in 2018, the ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas dragged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to court for defaming him.



Anas was asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.

He said the MP had been publishing materials in his bid to discredit him after releasing an explosive piece on the rot in Ghana football.



Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.



A journalist, Mr Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.



Publications

The publication complained of are May 29, 2018, live programme in Twi on Adom TV, where Mr Agyapong categorically stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil.



According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018, via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.



The statement of claim also stated that the defendant published more defamatory materials against the plaintiff via other platforms to the extent of releasing pictures purported to be those of the investigative journalist in his bid to blow the latter’s cover.





