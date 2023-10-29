Ken Agyapong pledges to reintegrate Alan into NPP

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

A flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ken Ohene Agyapong, has expressed his commitment to reunite the party by pledging to reintegrate Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and member of the NPP, should he emerge victorious in the upcoming party primaries.

In a statement, Agyapong also extended a hand of forgiveness to all who have spoken ill of him, with a focus on fostering unity within the NPP and Ghana as a whole.



The political landscape in Ghana has been marked by factionalism and division in recent years, with internal party rifts causing concern among party members and the electorate.



Mr. Agyapong said his intention to bring back Alan Kyerematen, would serve as a significant step toward healing these rifts and unifying the NPP.



The NPP flagbearer aspirant declared, "I am fully committed to the betterment of our great party and the progress of Ghana. We cannot afford to be divided any longer. Therefore, if I win the Nov 4 primaries, I will do everything within my power to bring back Hon. Alan Kyerematen and any other estranged members who wish to return to the NPP fold."

Hon. Alan Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, parted ways with the NPP in the past due to internal disagreements. As a result, he has formed his party "Movement For Change". His return, if facilitated by Hon. Agyapong, could signal a significant reunion within the party and potentially boost the NPP's prospects in the national elections.



Furthermore, Mr. Agyapong took a magnanimous stance by expressing his willingness to forgive all individuals who have previously criticized him or his actions. He emphasised that this gesture of forgiveness is aimed at promoting unity within the NPP and Ghana as a whole.



"I have decided to forgive all who have said unsavoury things about me because our party, the NPP, and Ghana must come first. We need to unite, heal old wounds, and move forward for the greater good," said Kennedy Agyapong.