Ken Agyapong reacts to viral video of WASSCE students who disrespected Nana Addo

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has reacted to the viral video of WASSCE students disrespecting President Akuffo Addo over examination questions.

A group of students from the Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School and other candidates of Senior High Schools challenged the invigilators and school authorities of their schools for being too strict on them during invigilation making it difficult for them to copy.



Some of the students were seen hurling insults at the president.

Reacting to the video on NET 2, Kennedy Agyapong voiced out her opinion on the issue, he said;



“My heart was lamented to see a little kid offending a man who is mature enough to try and bring forth his mom. How might you affront the man who is in this higher portfolio and has allowed you the chance to go to class free”. he expressed.

