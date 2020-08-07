Ken Agyapong reacts to viral video of WASSCE students who disrespected Nana Addo

Click for Market Deals →
The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has reacted to the viral video of WASSCE students disrespecting President Akuffo Addo over examination questions.
A group of students from the Tweneboah Kodua Senior High School and other candidates of Senior High Schools challenged the invigilators and school authorities of their schools for being too strict on them during invigilation making it difficult for them to copy.
Some of the students were seen hurling insults at the president.
Reacting to the video on NET 2, Kennedy Agyapong voiced out her opinion on the issue, he said;
“My heart was lamented to see a little kid offending a man who is mature enough to try and bring forth his mom. How might you affront the man who is in this higher portfolio and has allowed you the chance to go to class free”. he expressed.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Sammy Gyamfi files complaint against Kennedy Agyapong for 'chasing after' his life
- LIVESTREAMED: ‘The Seat’ show with Kennedy Agyapong
- Video Flashback: Kennedy Agyapong pays last respect to late Stacy Offei-Darko
- Obinim would've claimed casting coronavirus on me - Kennedy Agyapong reveals why he disclosed his status
- Has Kennedy Agyapong silenced Badu Kobi?
- Read all related articles