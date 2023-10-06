Ken Agyapong recounts first encounter with Lordina as he apologizes to Mahama

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has recounted his first time meeting former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

He told Bola Ray on Starr Chat show (October 5) that the meeting took place when Mahama was Vice President and at a time he had been told by Mahama about Lordina’s love for him (Agyapong).



“His wife loves me to death, one day we were in Parliament and Mahama called me and said 'the way my wife likes you, if I am not alive, the only man in this country she would love to marry is Kennedy Agyapong.'



“That is how nice this man was to me,” Agyapong stated after rendering an apology to Mahama for previous attacks he launched on him, which he said were unfair.



On the encounter with Lordina, he said it was aboard a flight from the United Kingdom but it wasn’t until he arrived in Ghana that they interacted for the first time.



“One day, we were on British Airways, I didn’t know the wife. The woman kept staring at me from Heathrow (airport), so when we got to VIP, the woman approached me and gave me a phone to talk to someone…

“Then president Mahama started laughing, he said ‘you don’t even know your wife, that is your wife’,” he said as he burst into laughter.



Agyapong will face Mahama in the 2024 general elections if he wins the New Patriotic Party flagbearership contest slated for November 4.



Mahama has already been chosen as candidate for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).







