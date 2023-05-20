36
Ken Agyapong reveals two NDC businessmen benefitting from huge government contracts

Sat, 20 May 2023

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed two businessmen he claims are affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) yet they are benefitting from huge government contracts.

He cautioned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who he accuses of peddling falsehood about contracts that he has received that they should behave themselves or he will spill records of who has what contract in the country.

“Today, I am saying it for them to hear, if they make a mistake and engage in dirty politics, (I will reveal the names of NDC people benefitting from contracts) the first guy I will mention is Michael Zormelo.

“Michael Zormelo is NDC, have you heard that name in NDC ever before? This is a boy who the system is promoting against NPP business people. Till date Ibrahim Mahama continues to receive huge contracts,” he alleged.

Lamented that with all the help he has given the party, he hasn’t gotten certain value of contracts, yet some Chief Executives and Ministers are peddling falsehood that all NPP contracts have been given to him.

“If they don’t shut up, the NDC people they have given contracts and their own contracts, I will publish all of them. I have mentioned two of them… yes, I have received contracts that is why I help the party, but what does the party gain giving contracts to NDC people?” he quizzed.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
