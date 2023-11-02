Ken Agyapong's bid shows 'NPP has lost its soul and identity' - Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi, former CEO of CBOD

Finance and economic policy analyst, Senyo Hosi has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stating that the party has lost its soul and identity.

His position is hinged on the presidential flagbearership bid of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, who is seen as a frontrunner in the NPP race.



The one-time Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors shared a GhanaWeb link of Agyapong's exhortation that members of an ethnic group be killed to buttress his point about the NPP's degeneration.



"Our democracy is clearly imploding. For such characters to have locus enough for any serious party to even consider for unit committee chairman, more so presidential aspirant is astonishing. The NPP has lost its soul and identity," he captioned the post on Twitter (now X).



Hosi has in the last few days dished strong critique of Agyapong's bid on social media.



Days ago, he published a lengthy writeup on Facebook dismissing Agyapong's plans for the agric sector citing another controversial take Agyapong made about people interested in farming years back.

He also challenged Agyapong's claim that he was a self-made businessman, stressing that he was a product of political patronage in the NPP.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





Our democracy is clearly imploding. For such characters to have locus enough for any serious party to even consider for unit committee chairman, more so presidential aspirant is astonishing. The NPP has lost its soul and identity. https://t.co/a5BR014Wvh — Senyo Hosi (@senyohosi) October 31, 2023

