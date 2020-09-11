General News

Ken Agyapong’s conduct graver than Montie three - Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says the law must deal with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for insulting a High Court judge.

According to the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, the judiciary must crack the whip on the Assin Central MP, adding that the lawmaker must face the music just as the infamous Montie Trio.



She said that the law in 2016 dealt with the Montie Trio when they committed the same offence until the former President, John Dramani Mahama granted them clemency.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang who had an interaction with Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) officials noted that it will be fair for the MP to be at least tried in court.



She said: “If you are going to talk about name and shame, it should be consistent. If you are going to apply the laws, it should be consistent.”



She continued: “So, if another person does the same and just comes to apologise so end of story. That is corruption and I want to see that also highlighted because we are not allowing us to abide by the rules of telling the truth.



So, these are the things that we should be very focused on in order to move [forward] otherwise it creates a kind of solipsism among the youth and that is dangerous because they are the future.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further described the conduct of the Kennedy Agyapong as lawless and worse than the infamous Montie Trio.



“Your Lordship, that, Mr Agyapong’s conduct is graver in scope and impact than the infamous ‘Montie Three’. This is because of the influence he wields and the coverage of the channel on which he made these dangerous comments compared to the ‘Montie Three’ in these respects.”



Kennedy Agyapong on Net 2 TV on Wednesday, September 2, used very harsh language to express his anger over a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without allegedly conducting due diligence.



The NPP MP said he had a vendetta against judges in the country who abuse their power in their line of duty and threatened to "face the judge” who gave the verdict.



Agyapong subsequently, on Monday September 7, ahead of his scheduled 14 September appearance in court, rendered an unqualified apology, to the Chief Justice, the Association of Judges and Magistrates, and the Judiciary as a whole.

