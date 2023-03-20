5
Menu
News

Ken Agyapong's 'fight' with Anas was to liberate individuals and govts who have suffered unjustly - Group

Kennedy Agyapong Worried Face 2.png Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

A group in the interest of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) and NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said it is important to state that the actions of Mr. Ohene Agyapong were in no way intended to either stifle investigative journalism in our society or fight anti-corruption crusaders.

According to Ken Agyapong24, if there is one individual who has demonstrated not by just words, but also by deeds and actions that he abhors corruption, then it is none other than the Assin Central MP.

"It is important that as we digest the judgement, we focus on the real essence and not view it as a victory for Ken. It is indeed, a victory for professional journalism as well as individuals and governments across Africa who have suffered unjustly from this style of investigative journalism.

It is a judgement that prevented the administration and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that was freely elected by the good people of Ghana from being unjustly destroyed," it stated in a press statement.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’