Ken Agyapong's 'fight' with Anas was to liberate individuals and govts who have suffered unjustly - Group

Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

A group in the interest of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) and NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said it is important to state that the actions of Mr. Ohene Agyapong were in no way intended to either stifle investigative journalism in our society or fight anti-corruption crusaders.

According to Ken Agyapong24, if there is one individual who has demonstrated not by just words, but also by deeds and actions that he abhors corruption, then it is none other than the Assin Central MP.



"It is important that as we digest the judgement, we focus on the real essence and not view it as a victory for Ken. It is indeed, a victory for professional journalism as well as individuals and governments across Africa who have suffered unjustly from this style of investigative journalism.

It is a judgement that prevented the administration and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that was freely elected by the good people of Ghana from being unjustly destroyed," it stated in a press statement.