Ken Agyapong’s lawless conduct is worse than montie 3 – High Court Judge

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

A High Court Judge, Sulemana Issifu, has descended on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong over his recent attacks on the judiciary.

He describes the conduct of the lawmaker as lawless which is worse than the infamous Montie 3.



Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has described as "stupid” a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without conducting any due diligence.



The MP said he has a vendetta against such judges in the country who abuse their power in their line of duty.



Speaking on the Seat Show of Net 2 TV on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Mr. Agyapong said his apparent anger against such judges stems from their baseless issuance of injunctions especially when it comes to land disputes adjudications.

“Listen to the reason why I am angry. The lawyer wrote the thing on August 5, and the judge scheduled appearance on August 13. I didn’t get anything from them; then on September 1, you granted an injunction on the property. You are a stupid judge; I will face you. You are a stupid judge. 18 years that I’ve had the land nobody served me and then I get called and told that an injunction has been placed on it. You are a stupid judge,” he declared.



He added, “You think I fear someone? I am not like Anas who will take a bribe from you. I will deal with you…nobody served me anything. I didn’t know what was going on. Then all of a sudden you say I should not go to the land. You are an animal of a judge.”



But the judge who has since petitioned the Chief Justice over the matter, said, “Your Lordship, that, Mr Agyapong’s conduct is graver in scope and impact than the infamous ‘Montie 3’. This is because of the influence he wields and the coverage of the channel on which he made these dangerous comments compared to the ‘Montie 3’ in these respects.”

