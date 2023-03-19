Ken Agyapong should reproduce documentary on Anas and put it on Netflix - Presidential staffer

Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Samuel Bryan Buabeng has implored Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to reproduce a controversial film he aired about investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Buabeng says Agyapong should repoduce the filmed titled: 'Who Watches the Watchman' and put it on global streaming platform Netflix.



"Hon. Ken Agyapong should reproduce and title “Who Watches the Watchman” documentary. The Shameful End of an Investigative Terrorist and put it on Netflix," the Jubilee House worker tweeted on March 17.



His tweet came days after a High Court in Accra relying on portions of that documentary dismissed a defamation suit investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas brought against the lawmaker.



Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.



The journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. He, has also confirmed that his legal team will file an appeal, stressing that his fight against corruption will continue unabated.











Hon. Ken Agyapong should reproduce and title “Who Watches the Watchman” documentary. The Shameful End of an Investigative Terrorist and put it on Netflix. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Sambryanbuabeng) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











SARA