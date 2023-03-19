3
Menu
News

Ken Agyapong should reproduce documentary on Anas and put it on Netflix - Presidential staffer

Ken Agyapong Anas Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Bryan Buabeng has implored Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to reproduce a controversial film he aired about investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Buabeng says Agyapong should repoduce the filmed titled: 'Who Watches the Watchman' and put it on global streaming platform Netflix.

"Hon. Ken Agyapong should reproduce and title “Who Watches the Watchman” documentary. The Shameful End of an Investigative Terrorist and put it on Netflix," the Jubilee House worker tweeted on March 17.

His tweet came days after a High Court in Accra relying on portions of that documentary dismissed a defamation suit investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas brought against the lawmaker.

Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case

An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.

However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.

The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.

The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.

The journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. He, has also confirmed that his legal team will file an appeal, stressing that his fight against corruption will continue unabated.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: