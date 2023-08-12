Ken Agyapong will become NPP Flagbearer - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah predicts

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at the Central University, has disclosed his favorite candidate in the upcoming presidential election of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Ten candidates will be competing in a Special Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



The ten include; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, former Attorney General and Railways Minister; Joe Ghartey, former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong among others.



The Special Delegates Conference is to trim the number to five with the five candidates going into the main election on November 4 where one will be elected as flagbearer.

Commenting on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah ticked Kennedy Agyapong to become the NPP flagbearer.



According to him, the Assin Central MP will emerge first among the five candidates stressing "I support Kennedy Agyapong...Kennedy Agyapong will be first and Bawumia and Alan will share the second and third positions".



