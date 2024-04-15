Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby are the ones controlling the country now – Owusu Bempah alleges

Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, asserts that the country is being run by people such as Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko instead of President Akufo-Addo.

In a message directed at the president, a well-known and controversial pastor expressed his disappointment with the president's handling of the country during his two terms in office.



Rev. Owusu-Bempah, however, stated without mincing words that President Nana Akufo-Addo has let Ghanaians down and that he believes there is still time for the president to make amends.



"Very soon, your tenure will be over, so I will be candid with you: you've veered off the path you started on. From where I sit, I no longer see the love you used to have for the country. I want you to know that you've changed. After your first four years, Ghanaians hailed you, so what has changed now?



"It is alleged that Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko are the ones controlling the country now, but Ghanaians did not vote for Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko. You've let us down and allowed people to question the prophecies we gave prior to your arrival. You've changed. You no longer have love for the country. But it is not too late; you can still turn things around and ensure that you bow out on the high," he said.



He further reminded President Akufo-Addo of the need for him to return to God's ways.

According to Rev. Owusu-Bempah, President Akufo-Addo's heart has hardened, and he has departed from the path that made him find favour in God's sight.



He stated this in a sermon delivered in his church on Sunday, April 14, 2023, where he explained that his preference would have been to communicate his impressions about Nana Akufo-Addo's presidency privately, but his pathway to the Jubilee House has been shut.



